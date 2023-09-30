AEW Rampage Results – September 29, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. tonight at 8/7c on TNT for this week’s episode of Rampage.

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay for the Trios titles, Eddie Kingston vs. Rocky Romero for the NJPW STRONG Openweight title, The Righteous will be in action, as well as a singles bout pitting Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho in an AEW Women’s title eliminator.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, September 15, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/29/2023)

The usual “Light the fuse …” theme hits and then we shoot inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO. as fireworks explode and Excalibur welcomes us to this week’s show.

AEW Trios Championships

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (C) vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay

Now we head straight to the ring for our first of two scheduled title matches for tonight’s show will get things started inside the squared circle. Already in the ring are the challengers, the three-man team of The Hardys and Brother Zay.

We hear the familiar sounds of The Acclaimed’s theme music and out comes Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. Caster does his freestyle rap on the way to the ring, with disses towards Jeff and Matt Hardy and Zay.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening title tilt. Anthony Bowens and Brother Zay kick things off for their respective teams. Bowens starts off strong but Zay fights back and tags in Jeff Hardy. Hardy picks up where Zay left off, taking it to Caster, who tags in for the other side.

Jeff hits a big spot off the top-rope for a big pop from the Broomfield crowd. Billy Gunn and Matt Hardy each tag in. Hardy leads the fans in a “DELETE! DELETE!” chant. Gunn yells “SUCK IT!” at Gunn and does the crotch chop. The two do this back-and-forth with the crowd yelling for both each time.

Gunn starts taking it to Hardy and then plays to the crowd before running into a big boot from Hardy, who follows up and goes to work on Gunn in the corner of the ring. The Acclaimed do the “scissor me” gesture for a big pop before we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this one continues.

When we return from the break, we see The Hardys and Brother Zay dominating the action. Jeff hits a big swanton off the top-rope for a close near fall that gets broken up. Brother Zay fires up on offense with a bunch of high spots, including a big moonsault onto Gunn on the floor.

Back in the ring, Zay walks into a bunch of super kicks from Caster. Bowens and Caster then hit a double-team spot on Zay for the pin fall victory. With the win, The Acclaimed retain the Trios titles.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

Jay Lethal Confronts Eddie Kingston Backstage

Now we shoot backstage where Eddie Kingston talks about the respect he has for his opponent, Rocky Romero tonight. He is interrupted by Jay Lethal and his crew.

Lethal is critical of Kingston being the ROH World Champion. Kingston says “Excuse my back, I’ve got to beat up Rocky” as he laughs at Lethal and walks off. We head to a commercial break on that note.

NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Rocky Romero

When we return, we see Lexy Nair interviewing Andrade El Idolo. He sends a message to Juice Robinson and says he’ll see him on Saturday night at Collision.

Back live inside the arena, we head to the ring for our second of two title matches scheduled for tonight. Out with his trademark eye patch comes the challenger for this NJPW STRONG Openweight title bout, Rocky Romero.

Romero settles inside the squared circle and his theme dies down. Now the familiar sounds of the reigning and defending NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion hits and out comes “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston for this scheduled title defense.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The fans chant “Eddie! Eddie!” early on. The two show each other respect before getting after it. We see some back-and-forth action and then Romero knocks Kingston out to the floor.

We see Romero hit a big dive from the ring to the floor on Kingston. He hits the same spot a second time in a row. He goes for it a third time but this time Kingston catches him on the way down and introduces him to the floor at ringside — with a vengeance.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this championship clash continues. When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action. Romero hits an avalanche sliced bread off the top-rope for a close near fall.

Kingston recovers and hits his spinning back-fist and gets a submission win. After the match, as “The Mad King” is celebrating, out comes Katsuyori Shibata to a big pop. The two stare each other down ahead of their showdown at Wrestle Dream for the ROH and NJPW STRONG Openweight titles.

Winner and STILL NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston

The Righteous vs. Caleb Crush & Gunnar

We shoot backstage to Aussie Open. They talk about coming up short to FTR in the past and vow to dethrone them and capture the AEW World Tag-Team Championships from them at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 on Sunday night.

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for The Righteous. Out comes Vincent and Dutch, the number one contenders to the ROH Tag-Team Championships, which they will challenge for in a handicap match against MJF at Wrestle Dream.

The two settle inside the ring where they are in action in our next match of the evening here on Rampage. Already in the ring are their opponents, two local talents Caleb Crush and Gunnar. The bell sounds and Dutch immediately runs over them both with a double clothesline.

Vincent goes to work on them after that. Dutch tags in and hits a Big Bossman style slam on one member of the opposition. And the other. Vincent tags back in and hits a big spot off the chest off of Dutch for the easy pin fall victory in this quick squash match.

Winners: The Righteous

A Look At Ortiz & Santana’s History Together

We see a vignette looking at the storied history between Mike Santana and Ortiz and how they are no longer talking. After it wraps up, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Nick Wayne Issues Challenge To Luchasaurus

When we return from the break, we see a vignette with Christian Cage talking trash about Darby Allin and his family, as well as Darby’s comments back to him to promote their showdown for the TNT title at Wrestle Dream.

As we return live, we see Nick Wayne backstage. He hypes up comments from the champ and challenger on the Countdown to Wrestle Dream special premiering after tonight’s Rampage. He then sends a message to Luchasaurus and challenges him to a match on the Zero Hour pre-show at Wrestle Dream.

AEW Women’s Title Eliminator

Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida

It’s main event time!

Now it’s time to find out who will be challenging Saraya for the AEW Women’s World Championship at an upcoming special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on October 10.

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of Ruby Soho. The fellow Outcasts member of Saraya’s heads to the ring first. She settles inside the ring and her music dies down.

From there, we hear the entrance tune of former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida. The Japanese women’s veteran makes her way to the ring to a nice pop and her music fades down.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our high stakes women’s main event here on the Wrestle Dream “go-home” episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The fans loudly chant “Let’s go Shida!” as she takes it to Soho early on.

As Soho continues to dominate the action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our final bout of the evening continues. When we return from the break, we see Shida taking control of the offense.

The action spills out to the floor where Shida leaps off the ring steps and decks Soho. She hoists Soho up on her back and walks up the entrance ramp. Soho escapes and slugs Shida. The two trade shots on the ramp and are nearly counted out, so they both run back to the ring.

Soho grabs a kendo stick but the referee catches her. As he goes to get rid of it, Shida ends up decking the ref on accident as Soho ducks. Soho headbutts Shida and hits her Destination Unknown finisher. There is no ref to count the three.

Ruby gets off Shida and heads over and grabs her kendo stick. She picks it up and puts it on Shida’s throat like Sting with his baseball bat. Shida takes the kendo stick from Soho and blasts her with it. She goes for the cover but there is still no ref.

Aubrey Edwards sprints to the ring and goes to make the cover but Soho kicks out. Shida goes for the top-rope but Soho moves. Soho kicks Shida down and then climbs up and leaps for a senton but Shida gets the knees up. She follows up with the Falcon Arrow but Soho kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt.

Shida hits a big spin kick and goes for the cover for the pin fall victory. With the win, Shida is next in line for Saraya at AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on 10/10. After the match, Saraya’s theme hits. The AEW Women’s Champion makes her way out and stares down Shida. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida