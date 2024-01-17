AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 1/12/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s Homecoming episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 396,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is down 2.46% from this past week’s 406,000 viewers and down 14.28% from last week’s rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston defending his championship against the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta.
WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox:
2,384,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.64
AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT:
396,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.12
According to a Nielsen source pic.twitter.com/WPwjmr8kvZ
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) January 17, 2024
AEW Rampage, Jan 12 on TNT | TV ratings analysishttps://t.co/hcXhxzczzw
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) January 17, 2024
Quarter-hours: AEW Rampage, January 12https://t.co/jzGwccKH7u
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) January 17, 2024