AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 1/5/2024

The live viewership figures for AEW Rampage are in.

Rampage drew 406,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Rampage received its highest ratings since October 13th.

Last week, in the same time slot, the show received 326,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating.

The show featured matches such as Mark Briscoe & The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade, Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale in tag action, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Komander, and more.