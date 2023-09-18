AEW Rampage Viewership For Last Friday’s Episode (9/15/2023)

The numbers are in for last week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On Monday, the viewership numbers came in for the Friday, September 15, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Friday’s taped Grand Slam “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT finished with an average of 335,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen Media Research.

This is down 12.98% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 385,000 viewers for the post-All Out show.

Rampage drew a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 30.76% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo.

Friday’s 0.09 key demo rating represents 122,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 28.23% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented.