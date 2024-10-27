AEW Registers Max-Related Trademarks

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery announced their new multi-year multimedia rights deal earlier this month.

The deal is worth $555 million over three years, excluding revenue from PPV events. AEW pay-per-views will be available on Max later in 2025, at a reduced cost per event.

Dynamite and Collision will stay on TBS and TNT. The AEW pay-per-view library will be available via MAX. Still, it will not be added on January 1st, like previous AEW TV episodes.

On October 25, AEW registered trademarks for several terms, including AEW WrestleMax, WrestleMax, and AEW Max Month, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Both fall under entertainment services. Here’s the description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.”

AEW will return to pay-per-view with Full Gear next month.