AEW Revolution PPV Match Gets A Six-Star Rating

The Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Young Bucks match from AEW Revolution received a six-star rating by longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. It is the first AEW match to receive a six-star rating with the previous highest-rated match being Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers from All Out at 5.25 stars.

