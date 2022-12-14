AEW Road To Winter Is Coming Special For Tonight’s Edition Of Dynamite On TBS (Video)

The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week’s stacked show featuring the Winter Is Coming annual theme.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Winter Is Coming” edition of the weekly Dynamite countdown-style digital series is a closer look at the jam-packed two hour show.

This week’s special digital feature for AEW Dynamite on TBS program looks at the MJF vs. Ricky Starks showdown for the AEW Championship and more.

Watch "AEW Road To Winter Is Coming" via the video embedded below