AEW Star Describes Eric Bischoff As A “Miserable Podcaster”

Jeff Snyder interviewed FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), who talked about the recent online drama between AEW President Tony Khan and former WCW President Eric Bischoff.

Harwood: “I don’t think Tony Khan gets the credit that he deserves because he afforded a lot of people, a lot of jobs, and a lot of income. I mean, even if you look outside of AEW, you got all these old-time, miserable podcasters like Eric Bischoff and some of the others who make a living just by going on their podcasts and burying Tony and AEW when they know that AEW is a place where business is thriving. Where AEW is a place that is helping change professional wrestling for the positive. So not only did Tony give us and hundreds of other people living. He’s afforded a living to some people who otherwise would be sitting miserable, bankrupt in their house.”

Wheeler: “I think he’s really mad that Tony wouldn’t give him a job the few times he was there to collect the paycheck. Here comes bankruptcy number four!”

