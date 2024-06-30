AEW Star Makes A Surprise Appearance At CMLL Event, Issues Challenge To Mistico

Top AEW star and FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular event this past Friday night by appearing under a Mistico mask, before unmasking and revealing himself, then attacking Mistico after the co-main event.

Jericho then issued a challenge to Mistico for next week’s episode of CMLL’s show, which was accepted by Mistico and made official by the promotion.