AEW Star Makes A Surprise Appearance At CMLL Event, Issues Challenge To Mistico

Top AEW star and FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular event this past Friday night by appearing under a Mistico mask, before unmasking and revealing himself, then attacking Mistico after the co-main event.
Jericho then issued a challenge to Mistico for next week’s episode of CMLL’s show, which was accepted by Mistico and made official by the promotion.
🌎⌛️🇲🇽 ¡Otro bombazo internacional! ¡Chris Jericho aparece para atacar a Místico!
June 29, 2024