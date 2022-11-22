AEW Star Penta El Zero Miedo Appears on Monday Night Football (Video)

AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo made an appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast.

Penta was invited to meet with George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers before the game as Kittle is a big wrestling fan. Penta was mentioned by name by Joe Buck, and a clip of him and Kittle meeting before the game was shown.

AEW has recently increased its efforts to expand into more mainstream platforms.

Penta’s appearance comes after Jade Cargill made headlines following an altercation with Bow Wow.

Penta’s appearance on Monday Night Football can be seen below.