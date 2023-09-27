AEW Star Reportedly Had Backstage Heat Before Disappearing From TV

Despite having Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and ROH TV, AEW has been criticized for having a large roster and not being able to give talent enough television time.

Serena Deeb hasn’t been seen in nearly a year, but she made her AEW debut on the September 2, 2020, episode of Dynamite, losing to then-NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa in her first match since 2017.

Deeb had previously worked for WWE, having joined the company in 2017 to become a coach at the Performance Center. She left WWE in early 2020 due to budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deeb appeared on AEW television frequently until she worked at the AEW Dark: Elevation taping on October 18, 2022.

Fightful Select reported in June that Deeb had not been seen backstage at AEW shows and had not heard anything about her AEW status.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez were asked about her status.

Meltzer said, “Yes, I’ve asked. I’ve never gotten an answer.”

Alvarez responded, “I haven’t gotten an answer either. But like something happened, there was some sort of heat over something. So whatever it was, I mean, she’s just she’s not being used. So. There you go. I don’t know if she is officially on the roster.”

Meltzer added, “I haven’t even heard them even hint about her name or anything. It feels like forever.”