AEW Star Seemingly Expresses His Support for CM Punk’s Return to the Company

Even though his wrestling career is currently in limbo, Brody King seems ready for CM Punk to return to All Elite Wrestling.

Due to the altercation with The Elite backstage after the All Out PPV, Punk has been out of the public eye since early September. In the main event of All Out against Jon Moxley, Punk tore his triceps, requiring surgery, so he was already going to be out of action.

King recently expressed his support for a fan comment that said Punk didn’t violate any rules during All Out. The comment was made in response to a recent article that stated Punk would be available if AEW wanted to use him once again after he recovered from an injury in a few months.

The reader wrote, “My toxic trait is I don’t think cm punk did anything wrong and should come back the conquering hero. Let’s goooooooo.”

King is one of many members of AEW who is a member of Team Punk, along with Danhausen and FTR. Punk and Dax Harwood are close friends, and despite the criticism of the final few months of his time in AEW, Dax Harwood has spoken highly of Punk.

You can check out a screen shot of King liking the fan’s comment below: