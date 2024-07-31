AEW Star Set To Undergo Surgery

As PWMania.com previously reported, Skye Blue took on Hikaru Shida in a singles match during a recent episode of AEW Collision, however just a few minutes into the match, the referee stopped it as Blue seemed to have suffered an injury after Shida jumped from the apron and hit a crossbody on her.

AEW President Tony Khan then took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that Blue suffered an ankle injury and was being evaluated by the doctors.

Blue’s partner and fellow AEW star Kyle Fletcher reecently took to his official Twitter (X) account and provided an update on her status by saying she is set to undergo surgery. There is no word yet on how long Blue will be out of in-ring action, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

You can check out Fletcher’s post below.