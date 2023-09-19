AEW Star Suffers Hip Injury

Injuries are unavoidable for all wrestlers and frequently disrupt booking plans.

El Hijo del Vikingo is a popular wrestler who works for AEW, ROH, and AAA in addition to his indy bookings. Vikingo was working the ROH TV tapings last Saturday with Metalik and Gravity against Serpentico, Angelico, and Tony Nese when he was injured during a dive, with the initial hope that he had just suffered a deep drive. He was later seen in a wheelchair.

Dave Meltzer mentioned Vikingo’s hip injury on Wrestling Observer Radio, putting his MegaChampionship match in AAA this weekend against Kommander in jeopardy.

Meltzer said, “He got hurt, as we talked about last night. He got hurt on Saturday night. And it’s a hip injury. He’s got a title match in Mexico on Saturday against Kommander, and the last I heard last night is that it’s not 100% that he won’t be doing it, although it’s probable. They’re holding out hope. He was talking like, ‘I’m going to try to rehab all week and see.’ There’s no guarantee that he’s wrestling on Saturday. It’s touch and go. So that’s the situation. But he could be out for a little while, but he didn’t break his hip, thank God. It was a pretty serious injury.”

