AEW Star Suspended on This Week’s Dynamite

It was announced on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite that FTW Champion Hook has been suspended.

Tony Schiavone announced the suspension during a backstage segment in which Stokely Hathaway, with The Firm, complained about Hook breaking his hand last week.

According to Hathaway, Hook ought to be fired for his behavior. Soon after, Schiavone learned that Hook had been suspended pending an investigation. Obviously, this is just storyline.

We’ll see what the plan is for Hook in the upcoming weeks and whether this will have an effect on his title reign. The odd thing about this is that attacks happen frequently but people rarely receive a storyline suspension.

