AEW Dynamite Results – February 15, 2023

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas this evening for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s show is Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Rush and Perro Peligroso in a Texas Tornado Match, as well as “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian.

Also scheduled is Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods, “The Machine” Brian Cage vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, The Lucha Bros will be in action, Jim Ross will interview Wardlow, Renee Paquette will talk to Adam Cole and AEW Champion MJF is “contractually obligated to appear.”

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/15/2023)

This week's show kicks off with an "In memory of" graphic for Jerry Jarrett. From there, we shoot to the usual AEW Dynamite cold open and accompanying theme song. We then shoot inside Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt vs. Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

We then hear the familiar sounds of Jeff Jarrett’s theme song. Out he comes with Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, as well as Sonjay Dutt. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

Now the theme for Orange Cassidy hits and out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one accompanied by Danhausen. They stop and the theme for The Acclaimed hits and out comes the former tag champs. Max Caster rhymes as they head to the ring, hitting lines about TNA Lockdown aimed at Jarrett.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Lethal and Anthony Bowens kick things off for their respective teams. The fans chant “Rest in Peace” aimed at Jarrett in honor of his father, Jerry. Bowens establishes the early offensive control over Lethal and then tags in Caster, who picks up where he left off, taking it to Lethal.

Jarrett tags in and helps shift the offensive momentum in his teams favor. He tags in Satnam Singh and then Cassidy tags in for the other team. Cassidy goes nose-to-belly-button with the massive man. Dutt then tags in and comes in still in his button up shirt, tie and slacks.

Jarrett tags in and goes to work on Billy Gunn, capitalizing on a distraction that occurred when Gunn’s sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, come out to the top of the stage with their newly won AEW Tag-Team Titles.

We see both teams exchange offensive control and then build to the finish, which sees Dutt’s legs held open by Caster while one-by-one, each member of the babyface team tries to do the middle rope leg drop “scissor me” finish. Finally, Bowens does connect with it and the pin fall for the win in a fun opener.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

Bryan Danielson Addresses MJF, Iron-Man Match

We shoot to a special video showing a still bloody Bryan Danielson backstage last week after securing his 60-Minute Iron Man AEW Championship match against MJF at AEW Revolution 2023.

We hear “The American Dragon” talk about his shoulder and the attack that he calls the actions of a scared man who knows The Boogeyman is coming to take his title.

Texas Tornado Match

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. RUSH & Preston Vance

Now we head back inside the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX. where “Wild Thing” plays and Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli emerge through the crowd. The two make their way to the ring for the scheduled Texas Tornado match.

As they near the ring, still in the crowd, RUSH and Preston Vance attack Mox and Castagnoli and this Texas Tornado showdown gets off with a bang. As the officials try and get the action into the ring, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress on the floor, with Mox in a figure four on one side and Castagnoli getting worked over on the other. The action finally gets to the ring and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

RUSH and Vance establish a firm commanding lead in the offense early on, with them taunting the crowd and then going to work double-teaming Mox with splashes in the corner and follow-up spinebusters.

Castagnoli eventually enters the mix and this completely changes the momentum, as he helps shift things in the favor of the Blackpool Combat Club duo. Mox recovers and grabs a steel chair, which prompts the commentators to point out that its’ use and anything else is legal in a Texas Tornado rules match.

We see “Hangman” Adam Page watching the action on a monitor backstage, which prompts the commentators to remind fans about his ongoing rivalry with Moxley. Vance ends up spearing Mox off the apron through the ropes, and the two crash and take out Castagnoli and RUSH once they hit the floor.

Now the shoulder of Mox gets smashed into some tables as Vance and RUSH continue to dominate the action at ringside on the floor. On that note, we head into another mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Castagnoli lead an offensive run that sees Vance get busted open. Jose The Assistant ends up getting involved, so Wheeler Yuta comes out and beats him all the way to the back.

RUSH ends up hitting the ring and he suplexes everything that moves. He goes for the “mess with the bull, you get the horns” but while running towards the corner of the ring, he is smashed by a huge spear from Castagnoli.

The two trade shots and RUSH ends up knocking him out to the floor. He goes for a follow-up dive but ends up diving into an uppercut from Castagnoli. Meanwhile in the ring, Mox pulls a chain out, wraps it around Vance’s bloody grill and chokes him out for the win.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

“Hangman” Adam Page Attacked Backstage

Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade are shown beating down “Hangman” Adam Page near the monitor in the back. The Dark Order ends up running in to make the save.

Wardlow Sits Down With Jim Ross

Now we shoot to an earlier today sit-down interview with Jim Ross and Wardlow. Wardlow talks about Samoa Joe knowing some personal information on him, which he vowed to expose when calling him out on last week’s show.

Wardlow goes on to tell a touching story about the passing of his father after a battle with cancer. He says this is when he established the look with the long hair that he had when he first came to AEW.

As he tells the story, we see footage of Samoa Joe cutting the pony tail off of Wardlow, which represented to Wardlow the cutting of his ties to his late father. He looks into the camera and vows revenge on Joe for this.

Josh Woods vs. Mark Briscoe

As we head back inside the Sames Auto Arena, we see Josh Woods in the ring. He is introduced by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts and then the theme for his opponent hits.

With that said, out comes Mark Briscoe to a big pop. We see footage of the AEW Rampage segment last Friday between Josh Woods, “Smart” Mark Sterling and Mark Briscoe.

Back live, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one-on-one showdown here on Dynamite. We see some good back-and-forth action early on and then when Briscoe starts to pull into the lead, we see Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari at ringside yank him out to the floor.

After that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see Briscoe fighting back into competitive form. He gets distracted by “Smart” Mark Sterling on the floor and then turns into a big slam from Woods.

Woods settles into the offensive lead for a couple of minutes, but things shift back into Briscoe’s favor after a big dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Briscoe hits a Razor’s Edge off the ropes for a close near fall.

A Pure Chaos dead-lift German Suplex from Woods gets a close near fall for him, but Briscoe hangs on. Woods hits a follow-up power bomb and a knee strike and then hits butterfly hooks on Briscoe.

Briscoe fights his way out, boots Woods in the mid-section and looks for a neck-breaker. Woods counters but Briscoe counters again with an enzugiri. Briscoe hits a death valley driver and heads to the top-rope. He hits a frog-splash elbow and gets the three count.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Renee Paquette Sits Down With Adam Cole

Now we shoot to an earlier today sit-down interview with Renee Paquette talking to Adam Cole. Cole talks about his hard road to recovery and then talks about his forthcoming comeback to AEW.

Cole mentions having his eye on some specific talents he wants to share the ring with, but doesn’t say who. He just says it’s gonna be good for the fans and good for Adam Cole .. BAY-BAY!

MJF Addresses Bryan Danielson, Brings Out Christopher Daniels

We then head back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song of AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. On that note, MJF makes his way out and heads to the ring as we head to another commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we hear the fans loudly booing at MJF. The champ then gets started by addressing his upcoming title challenger in the 60-Minute Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution 2023.

Friedman talks about Danielson being fake. He says he’s honest about who he is. He’s “The Devil,” man! He says it wasn’t too long ago the fans liked him, but he turned on them before they could turn on him. He asks why they like Danielson. He then brings out Christopher Daniels.

Daniels heads to the ring with an envelope full of cash. He says he’s out here to give the truth about Danielson because MJF paid him an obnoxious amount of money to do so. He then says he’s not going to do that because he’s a different person today.

He slaps the money on MJF’s chest and says the truth is, Danielson is gonna knock your d*ck in the dirt at AEW Revolution. He then proceeds to put over Danielson for hitting him harder than anyone, winning the king of the independent wrestling tournament and helping launch Ring Of Honor.

Daniels ends up getting too insulting towards MJF and MJF knocks the mic out of his hand. They go face to face and Daniels slaps MJF. MJF then low blows him and slaps his Salt of the Earth arm-bar on him until Danielson runs out to chase him off.

The Gunns Are Living Real Life

We shoot backstage to The Gunns, who talk about capturing the AEW World Tag-Team Championship after only wrestling together for a year and only having ten matches on television.

They apologize sarcastically for not having to wrestle on the independent scene for ten bucks and a handshake. They say this is real life, not a fairy-tale, so there’s no guaranteed happy ending.

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage

Now the familiar sounds of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry’s theme hits and the former Jurassic Express tag-team member makes his way to the ring to a nice reaction from the fans in Laredo.

He settles in the ring and his catchy tune dies down. Now the theme for his opponent, “The Machine” Brian Cage hits. Cage emerges and heads to the ring accompanied by Stokely Hathaway.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Jungle Boy immediately sprint across the ring and attack Cage. Cage immediately takes over and uses his size and strength advantage.

Jungle Boy ends up firing up, knocking Cage out to the floor with a drop-kick and then hitting two back-to-back dives onto him on the floor. He goes for a third but Cage catches him and slams him down on the floor. After that, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the match continues.

We return from the break and see Jungle Boy firing up for a comeback. He hits some big high spots and goes for a cover, but Cage kicks out with ease after the count of one and says, “C’mon, Jungle Boy~!” Literally seconds later, he does, and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Christian Cage Attacks Jungle Boy

Once the match wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of Christian Cage’s theme and out comes the wrestling legend still in a sling. Jungle Boy sees him and runs up to him but is met with a can of mace being sprayed in his eyes.

Christian Cage maces him badly and then removes his sling, revealing his arm is fine. He chokes Cage out and yells at him and then hits his Killswitch Engage finisher on the ramp.

Tag-Team Title Landscape Set For AEW Revolution 2023

Next week there will be a battle royale and in two weeks a casino battle royale. The winners of both matches will fill the spots in the triple-threat tag-team title match with The Gunns making their first defense at AEW Revolution.

After the announcement, we see The Acclaimed backstage with Renee Paquette. It won’t be a triple-threat tag-team title match after all. It will be a match with four teams, as The Acclaimed are invoking their rematch clause.

The Elite Ready For Fun At AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk

From there, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see the Elite backstage with basketballs promoting NBA All-Star Weekend. They are approached by AR Fox and Top Flight.

They challenge them to a rematch at AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk. Don Callis tries turning it down and when the trio pulls The Elite’s punk card, Kenny Omega loses his cool and says they’ll have some fun Friday on Rampage.

Omega tells Brandon Cutler, “heads up” and then bounces a basketball into his junk. The camera falls to end the Cutler Cam segment.

Kip Sabian vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Back in the arena, we see Kip Sabian finishing up his ring entrance, in progress, accompanied by Penelope Ford.

The theme for “Hangman” Adam Page hits and the commentators question if he’s coming out following the attack by Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade earlier in the show.

Page does come out and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Page looks ready to fight and as soon as the bell gets this one started, we see Page go at Sabian with a tenacious attack.

After Page enjoys a minute or two in the offensive driver’s seat, we see the momentum shift and then Sabian hits a big dive onto Page on the floor at ringside. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress on the floor. Page whips Sabian into the guard rail, prompting a loud “Cowboy Sh*t!” chant from the Laredo fans. Page rolls Sabian back into the ring and hits a pop-up power bomb on him for a near fall. Moments later, he hits his Dead Eye spot for the pin fall.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Jon Moxley Confronts “Hangman” Adam Page

Once the match finishes, we hear the commentators bring up Page blinking in one of his eyes. As he celebrates his victory in the ring, out comes Jon Moxley along with his Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Mox gets on the mic and says he knows he thinks Page and he have some unfinished business, but they don’t. He says he pinned him and while he has respect for him now, he doesn’t have fear for him. He claims to have Page’s number and says there’s no chance he’ll ever beat him again. He tells him to let it go.