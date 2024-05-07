Updated AEW Dynamite Lineup For 5/8 In Edmonton: New Match Announced

A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program at 8/7c on Wednesday night, the company has announced that “The Learning Tree” and his first pupil will be in action.

FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho and Big Bill will be in action on the May 8 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Their opponents have yet to be announced.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 5/8 episode.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/8/2024)

* TNT Champion Adam Copeland vs. Brody King

* Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

* Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

* Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage face-to-face

* Serena Deeb to speak

* Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.