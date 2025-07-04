Bobby Lashley Says AEW Offers More Input On Creative Than WWE

AEW Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley recently sat down for an interview with WFAA, where he discussed the differences between WWE and AEW, while also addressing the ongoing discourse surrounding former WWE talent joining AEW.

When asked about comparisons between the two companies, Lashley made it clear where he stands:

“I think right off the bat, I know that the critics try to keep AEW down because anytime they talk about a WWE guy going over, they act like it’s a bad thing. I keep trying to tell them, I am not a WWE wrestler. I am not an AEW wrestler. I am a wrestler. I wrestled for WWE for a good portion of my career, now I’m a wrestler for AEW. That’s all you need to know me by.”

Lashley went on to highlight the creative atmosphere in AEW compared to his past experience in WWE:

“Another thing with AEW, you have a little bit more creative input. I think WWE, they had their agenda and what they wanted to do and you had to stay on course with what they were doing. I think with AEW, Tony Khan gives these guys an opportunity to voice their opinion, to kind of run their stories the way they would like to and they have some say in it. Of course, he’s the final say, so if he says no, no it is. But he gives these guys an opportunity to kinda hear their voice a little bit more and make changes accordingly.”

Lashley, who joined AEW earlier this year, currently holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Powerhouse Hobbs. The duo is set to defend their titles at AEW All In: Texas next weekend.

