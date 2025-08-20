WWE NXT Results – August 19, 2025

The Met – Philadelphia, PA

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Booker T & Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Philadelphia Street Fight

Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura

Before the bell even rang, Briggs and Inamura exploded into battle in the gorilla position, brawling their way to ringside. Inamura connected with a flying shoulder tackle off the stage, while Briggs responded with suplexes on the floor and chair-assisted strikes once inside the ring.

The fight escalated with chairs wedged into corners, trash cans, kendo sticks, and even a Phillies baseball bat entering the mix. Inamura rallied with heavy chops and a crushing uranage slam, even splashing Briggs through a table.

But when it came down to it, Briggs powered back, blasting Inamura with a Clothesline from Hell before hitting a massive moonsault through a table to score the win in Philly.

Winner: Josh Briggs

Backstage: Masha Slamovich Gets the Stripes

Over the weekend, Masha Slamovich FaceTimed AVA and Santino Marella, securing her spot as special guest referee for tonight’s 6-Woman Tag Team Match between Fatal Influence and The Elegance Brand.

Backstage: Trick Williams Interview

Sarah Schreiber caught up with Trick Williams, who was all confidence after his win over Moose at TNA Emergence. Trick promised to bounce Je’Von Evans “back to high school” tonight before setting his sights on Oba Femi at Heatwave, declaring his intention to become a three-time NXT Champion.

Singles Match

Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

Rising star Ricky Saints came out hot, using his speed and strikes to rattle the powerhouse Jasper Troy. Troy regained control with heavy slams, stomps, and an abdominal stretch, grounding Saints and punishing his ribs.

The pace swung back-and-forth until Saints turned the tide with two tornado DDTs — one on the floor and another inside the ring — planting Troy for the decisive pinfall.

Winner: Ricky Saints

Backstage: AVA, Hank & Tank, and The Elegance Brand

Hank & Tank pressed AVA for answers about their Heatwave opponents from DarkState, but the GM had none. George Iceman then introduced The Elegance Brand, who demanded Masha Slamovich be removed as referee. Masha walked in wearing a referee shirt, grinning as if to promise chaos.

In-Ring Segment: Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe Face-Off

Jordynne Grace opened up about her struggles adjusting to WWE and betrayal by Blake Monroe. She vowed not to seek revenge, but to expose Monroe’s true self at Heatwave.

Blake interrupted with her trademark arrogance, revealing a contract that voids their Heatwave match if Jordynne lays a hand on her beforehand. Grace fired back, accusing Monroe of jealousy and calling her a “snake.”

Security got involved, but Jordynne took them all out. Though she stopped short of striking Monroe, she promised to reveal what “ugly” really looks like at Heatwave.

Backstage

Fatal Influence traded words with The Elegance Brand before crossing paths with Sol Ruca and Zaria, who warned Jacy Jayne that her double-champion reign wouldn’t last long.

Meanwhile, Sarah Schreiber asked Je’Von Evans about Trick Williams. Evans dismissed Trick as selfish and unfocused, vowing to beat him tonight and go on to dethrone Oba Femi.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Nyx) vs. The Elegance Brand (Ash, Maggie Lee & Reckless) w/ George Iceman – Special Guest Referee: Masha Slamovich

The women tore into each other with fast-paced tags and crisp teamwork. Henley absorbed a lengthy beating from The Elegance Brand until Masha ejected George Iceman for interference, bringing the Philadelphia crowd to life.

Momentum shifted as Jayne and Nyx cleaned house with big combos, including a cannonball and flapjack sequences. Ash nearly sealed it with a Swanton Bomb, but Slamovich was momentarily distracted. In the end, Jacy Jayne dropped Ash with the Rolling Encore for the win.

Post-match, Slamovich and Ash argued, shoving each other as tensions carried over.

Winners: Fatal Influence

Backstage

Charlie Dempsey offered guidance to Kendall Grey while Wren Sinclair butted heads with The Culling, setting up future hostilities. Elsewhere, Lexis King mocked Myles Borne with cruel insults before blinding him with pepper spray.

Lash Legend bragged about Lola Vice’s loss at TripleMania and dismissed Jaida Parker’s chances at Heatwave, leading to verbal sparring with Kelani Jordan.

DarkState later interrupted AVA, boasting about last week’s chaos. Joe Hendry popped up with his trademark charisma, but Dion Lennox warned him to stay out of their business.

Peace Treaty Segment: USA vs. Canada

Ethan Page and Chelsea Green arrived with “The Secret Hervice” to hold a so-called peace treaty with Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele. Page praised Tavion’s growth but accused him of disrespecting his legacy, while Chelsea trash-talked the U.S. in favor of Canada.

Tyra and Tavion fired back with pride and fire, calling out their opponents’ arrogance. Things devolved into a brawl before AVA officially sanctioned a Mixed Tag Match at Heatwave: Ethan Page & Chelsea Green vs. Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele.

Heatwave 2025 Card Rundown

Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice – #1 Contender’s Match (NXT Women’s Championship)

Hank & Tank (c) vs. DarkState – NXT Tag Team Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Ash vs. Masha Slamovich – TNA Knockouts World Championship

Ethan Page & Chelsea Green vs. Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele – Mixed Tag

Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans – NXT Championship

Main Event – Heatwave #1 Contender’s Match

Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

With Oba Femi watching from the crowd, Trick came out swinging, nearly ending it early with a Trick Kick and a string of power moves. Evans fought through, dazzling with aerial attacks including a Stage Dive and a German suplex, while Trick punished him with suplexes and heavy strikes.

The match turned into a war, both men trading near falls. Trick looked to close it out with the Trick Shot, but Mike Santana arrived, distracting him. Evans capitalized with a cutter before delivering a breathtaking Box Jump Cutter to seal the win and earn his spot at Heatwave against Oba Femi.

Winner: Je’Von Evans