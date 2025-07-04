Photos: Danhausen Welcomes First Child With Wife Lauren Jiles

Congratulations are in order for AEW fan-favorite Danhausen and his wife Lauren Jiles, who have officially welcomed their first child together.

Danhausen took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to announce the birth of their son, Victor Morgan Danhausen, who was born on July 2, 2025. The post included a heartwarming photo of the newborn with the caption:

“Welcome to the world Victor Morgan Danhausen 7/2/25.”

In a follow-up message, Danhausen praised his wife for her strength, writing:

“My wife is a legend.”

The couple originally announced they were expecting their first child back in January. While Danhausen is already a proud stepfather to Jiles’s daughter from a previous relationship, Victor is the couple’s first child together.

On behalf of everyone at PWMania.com, we send our warmest congratulations to Danhausen and his family on this joyous occasion.

