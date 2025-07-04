Tony Khan Addresses Possible Ring Of Honor Rebrand

AEW President Tony Khan has provided an update on the long-discussed possibility of rebranding Ring of Honor, saying that while there’s still “a lot of merit” to the idea, the timing isn’t quite right yet.

In a recent interview with WFAA, Khan was asked about the potential of renaming the brand to “AEW: Ring of Honor,” a concept he first teased nearly a year ago.

“Great question. I still think there’s a great chance to develop ROH. We really have done a lot of work to develop ROH,” Khan said. “They are unique companies, structurally. I think that does make a lot of sense, and I still think there’s merit to that, but there are also a lot of reasons why I’ve positioned the way I have.”

Khan noted that any rebranding would need to align with AEW’s major media rights deals, which have significantly impacted the wrestling landscape.

“AEW has made huge media rights deals that have changed the landscape for all wrestling companies, including ROH, and any deal we do, it’s got to make really good sense for everyone involved, including us at ROH and also AEW.”

For now, ROH will remain a standalone promotion under the AEW umbrella, as Khan continues to evaluate the best financial and creative path forward.

