Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite & Collision

A top New Japan Pro-Wrestling star was backstage at the recent AEW Dynamite and Collision tapings. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young in WWE, was present at the July 2 tapings in Ontario, California.

Rosser has been a mainstay for NJPW’s U.S.-based STRONG events, consistently performing in high-profile matches. This isn’t the first time Rosser has been linked to All Elite Wrestling, as he previously expressed interest in joining the promotion when it first launched in 2019.

At that time, Rosser publicly advocated for an opportunity in AEW and pitched the idea of forming a tag team with Sonny Kiss. While his exact reason for being backstage this week is unclear, his presence has sparked fresh speculation about potential AEW involvement.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Fred Rosser’s status and potential AEW future.