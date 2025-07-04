AEW Seeks Federal Court In Lawsuit By Former Crew Member Against Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling has officially filed to move the lawsuit brought against the company by former crew member Christopher Dispensa to federal court, according to recent court documents filed on July 3rd.

The decision to transfer the case stems from diversity of citizenship and a claimed lien of over $215,000, which meets the monetary threshold required for federal jurisdiction.

Dispensa originally filed the lawsuit in state court, alleging negligence, civil assault, and battery related to a 2023 incident involving top AEW star Jon Moxley. The suit claims that Moxley shoved Dispensa to the ground, resulting in severe neck and shoulder injuries that required cervical fusion surgery.

At the time of the incident, Dispensa was not employed full-time by AEW. He has not worked for the company since late 2024 and is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

AEW has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further developments in this ongoing legal matter.