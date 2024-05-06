Ric Flair Reveals He Was Kicked Out Of A Restaurant Due

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to his official Twitter (X) account once again just days after he expressed his frustration and unhappiness about not being interviewed for the upcoming “Who Killed WCW?” docuseries.

Flair expressed his frustration this time with the folks at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza in Gainesville, Florida. Flair said he spent $1500 at the restaurant and ended up getting kicked out due to an issue he had with the kitchen manager.

Flair wrote, “I Spent $1500 At @PiesanosSFP To Be Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life. After Taking 20 Pictures With Customers And Staff, I Was Asked To Leave Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom. I Would Highly Recommend That Anyone Who Wants To Enjoy A Relaxing Time In Gainesville At A Nice Restaurant To Never Visit This Place! WOOOOO!”

As of this writing, the folks from the pizza place has not given a response to Flair on the company’s social media accounts. Flair has reportedly been in Gainesville, Florida to visit his family and to attend a school graduation.

You can check out Flair’s post below.