Absent AEW Star Was Backstage At Last Week’s Dynamite

AEW has a lot of talent under contract, but some notable names are out due to injuries, including Adam Cole, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Ricky Starks.

Starks had a terrifying moment in late March when he and Big Bill faced Top Flight in an AEW Tag Team tournament quarterfinal. During the bout, Darius Martin delivered a pele kick to the back of Starks’ head. This resulted in him being rolled up, and he did not kick.

However, because that was not the intended finish, the referee did not count the fall, and Darius eventually won with a DDT on Starks. Bill and Starks were originally scheduled to win the match and face FTR.

Following the fight, Starks posted on his Instagram Story, “I’m all good. Everything checked out fine. Was being precautious.” He has been wrestling since the match.

PWInsider reports, “While he was not on television, Ricky Starks was in Jacksonville, Florida, last week getting checked out by AEW’s medical team.” Last Wednesday’s Dynamite was in the city.