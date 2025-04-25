MVP Says He’s “Not Retired Yet,” Teases New Members For AEW’s Hurt Syndicate

In a new interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, MVP opened up about his current run in AEW, managing the dominant Hurt Syndicate alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The group, currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships, has reignited the chemistry they once shared during their critically acclaimed WWE run as The Hurt Business.

While MVP has largely taken on a managerial role, his recent return to the ring has sparked curiosity about a possible full-fledged comeback.

“No, not yet. I got a little bit left in me,” MVP revealed, shutting down retirement rumors. “It’s funny. We did a six-man about a month ago now, give or take, and they were teasing me because I was actually in there for a little while, and it felt good. It was coming back to me, and Shelton said, ‘Are you ever gonna tag out?’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, maybe I should.’”

MVP also teased the possibility of the Hurt Syndicate growing in the near future, echoing his classic business-minded approach to faction building.

“We are always ready to talk business with whomever, whenever, if the time is right,” MVP said. “As they say, ‘If it don’t make dollars, it don’t make sense.’ So I can tell you with the utmost confidence that at some point in the future, we’ll add another. I can promise you that.”

With speculation already swirling around Cedric Alexander, who was released by WWE earlier this year, MVP’s comments have only fueled further rumors of a potential reunion with the full original lineup.

The Hurt Syndicate has made waves since forming in late 2024, delivering a more unfiltered and dominant version of their previous WWE incarnation. With MVP showing no signs of slowing down and plans to expand the group, the stable seems poised to remain one of AEW’s top forces in 2025.

