Update On Will Ospreay’s Neck Injury, Surgery Expected Soon

AEW star Will Ospreay has confirmed on television that he is dealing with a neck injury, and a new report has revealed that the issue is very real.

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay mentioned that he would require neck surgery soon, though many fans initially believed the line may have been part of a storyline. Despite his comments, Ospreay is still scheduled to compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday.

According to PWInsider.com, multiple sources have verified the severity of Ospreay’s condition, “For those asking about Will Ospreay’s comments about needing neck surgery on AEW Dynamite, we are told by several sources that it is 100% legitimate and he is absolutely looking at neck surgery in the near future.”

Neck injuries are among the most dangerous in professional wrestling, with legends such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Edge having their careers drastically altered after undergoing surgery.

For now, Ospreay is set to team with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match against the Death Riders faction, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd, at Forbidden Door.