WWE And AEW Receive Millions In Ohio Tax Credits For Upcoming Events

WWE and AEW have once again secured state support through tax incentives for their upcoming productions in Ohio.

Cleveland.com reports that the Ohio Department of Development recently approved $46 million in tax credits spread across 27 projects statewide. Both WWE and All Elite Wrestling were among those to benefit.

For the 2025–2026 production cycle, AEW received $2,134,560 in tax credits, while WWE was allocated $1,096,941. In the current 2024–2025 cycle, AEW was awarded $1.275 million, and WWE received $1.7 million.

The investments come at a time when both promotions are set for major events in the state.

On August 24, WWE NXT Heatwave will run opposite AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and on September 20, WWE Wrestlepalooza and AEW All Out will go head-to-head.