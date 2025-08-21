Swerve Strickland Working Through Significant Knee Issue

The recent mention on AEW Dynamite of Swerve Strickland’s knee injury is based on a real issue. A new report from Fightful Select has confirmed that the AEW Unified Championship contender is working through a torn meniscus.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, the injury is not new. Strickland originally suffered the tear in 2019 while training at the WWE Performance Center. At that time, he rested for four weeks before returning to in-ring action.

The report noted that Strickland is currently receiving treatment from the medical staff of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. There remains a possibility that he could require surgery, which would put him on the sidelines.

Plans had reportedly been in place for Strickland to take time off following All In: Texas in July, but those were changed. Despite the injury, he is still scheduled to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship this Sunday, August 24, at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in London’s Wembley Stadium.