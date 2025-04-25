Backstage News On Stokely Hathaway’s Alliance With FTR

This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite marked the return of Stokely Hathaway, who aligned himself with the recently turned heel team FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). In a dramatic segment, FTR attacked the legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, consisting of Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the idea for this alliance was pitched sometime last year and nearly came to fruition, as indicated by sources within the company. However, the plan was temporarily put on hold when The Outrunners, consisting of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, gained popularity with the crowd. This led to the decision to feature The Outrunners in a storyline alongside FTR.

Hathaway’s return on Wednesday night came after several months of absence, during which he had been scouting various tag teams.