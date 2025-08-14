Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (8/20/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, and will air on TBS and Max.

In a notable tag team match, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Alex Windsor will face off against ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.

Additionally, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will compete against Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) in the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament.

Lastly, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will have a face-to-face meeting with The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley in anticipation of their upcoming match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

