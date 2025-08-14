Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (8/16/2025)

After Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company updated the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

In a tag team match, JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) will face The Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta).

Additionally, the Triangle of Madness team, consisting of Julia Hart, Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and Penelope Ford, will compete against each other in a $100,000 4-Way Fight.

Previously announced for the show are Nigel McGuinness, Hechicero from the Don Callis Family, Daniel Garcia, and Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, who will compete in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match.

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

