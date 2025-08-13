Brock Lesnar’s Upcoming WWE Schedule Revealed

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar is officially on the books for several key WWE appearances next month, as his schedule for his latest run begins to take shape.

According to WWE.com, Lesnar is being advertised for the September 12th episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Norfolk, VA, and the September 19th episode in Toledo, OH. The latter date falls just one night before the reported WWE premium live event scheduled for September 20th in Indianapolis.

Lesnar made his shocking return at SummerSlam on August 3, attacking John Cena following Cena’s main event loss to Cody Rhodes. The post-match assault officially ignited a new feud between the two legends, set against the backdrop of Cena’s ongoing retirement tour.

Reports indicate that Lesnar and Cena are slated to clash at the September 20th PLE. Before that, Cena is scheduled to face Logan Paul later this month at Clash in Paris.