WWE Reportedly Set To Run Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena Against AEW All Out

The main event for WWE’s newly added, yet-to-be-officially-announced premium live event on September 20 has reportedly been revealed, and it’s a blockbuster.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, the show, set to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, and run head-to-head with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, will be headlined by John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar. “The main event for this show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena,” Meltzer said. “So it’s, it’s a big one.”

Meltzer added that this booking explains why Brock Lesnar will not be appearing at WWE’s Clash in Paris premium live event at the end of August. “Which is why Brock’s not in Paris. They wanted him for this show, not the Paris show, and that’s where Logan Paul got the gig,” Meltzer explained.

The bout will mark Lesnar’s first match in over two years. At SummerSlam just two weeks ago, “The Beast” attacked Cena after his loss to Cody Rhodes, setting the stage for this massive showdown. It’s also the next major stop on John Cena’s farewell tour, which is scheduled to wrap up at the end of 2025.

The Cena–Lesnar rivalry is among the most significant in WWE’s modern era.

Their brutal Extreme Rules 2012 encounter marked Lesnar’s return to the company, while their SummerSlam 2014 clash, where Lesnar dominated Cena to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, became a defining moment in the birth of “Suplex City.”