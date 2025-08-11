Report: WWE Planning PLE To Go Head-To-Head With AEW All Out

In a bold competitive move, WWE is reportedly set to run a premium live event on Saturday, September 20, the same night as AEW’s annual All Out pay-per-view.

According to POST Wrestling, multiple sources have confirmed WWE’s yet-to-be-announced PLE will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana. Meanwhile, AEW’s All Out is scheduled for that same evening at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

While WWE’s NXT brand has previously run premium live events on the same day as AEW shows, this would be the first time a main roster PLE is positioned as direct counter-programming. The start time for WWE’s event has not been confirmed, though AEW’s main card for All Out begins at 8 p.m. ET.

The Indianapolis show is part of WWE’s multi-year partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp, announced in June 2024. The deal has already brought the Royal Rumble to the state and will include future two-night WrestleMania and SummerSlam events at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is also scheduled to appear in Indianapolis earlier in the month for the TEDSports conference (Sept. 9–11). While the venue for the September 20 event hasn’t been officially confirmed, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is considered a strong candidate.

The weekend will be packed for WWE, with SmackDown set for Sept. 19 in Toledo, Ohio, and Raw on Sept. 22 in Evansville, Indiana.

Fall Schedule for WWE and AEW

WWE: Clash in Paris (Aug. 31), Indianapolis PLE (Sept. 20), Crown Jewel (Oct. 11), Survivor Series (Nov. 29)

AEW: Forbidden Door (Aug. 24), All Out (Sept. 20), WrestleDream (Oct. 18), Full Gear (Nov. 22), Worlds End (Dec. 27)

With both companies set to deliver major shows on the same night, September 20 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive dates in recent wrestling history, forcing fans to choose between two of North America’s biggest promotions.