WWE’s Paul “Triple H” Levesque To Speak At First-Ever TEDSports Conference

WWE’s Triple H to Headline Inaugural TEDSports Event in September

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – July 30, 2025 – TEDSports announces WWE Chief Content Officer and 14-time World Champion, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as a featured speaker at its groundbreaking inaugural event, taking place September 9–11, 2025 in Indianapolis. The WWE Hall of Famer will pull back the curtain on one of entertainment’s most powerful storytelling machines during this first-ever TED event focused exclusively on sports.

Levesque, who has transformed WWE’s creative direction and overseen its successful Netflix launch, now leads content strategy reaching over one billion fans across 150+ countries in more than 20 languages. On the TED stage, he will explore the psychology of performance, building compelling rivalry structures, and the universal power of narrative in developing global fandom.

“We’re not about exchanging business cards; we’re about igniting ideas that can change the world,” stated Neelay Bhatt, TEDSports co-chair and curator. “Triple H represents precisely what TEDSports aims to showcase: the power of storytelling and innovative leadership to drive global impact,” added Patrick Talty, TEDSports co-chair.

TEDSports is the first-ever TED event dedicated exclusively to the intersection of sport, innovation, and transformative ideas. This highly curated experience will welcome 700–800 global game-changers—from athletes and executives to investors and creatives across academia, business, healthcare, sports tech, and women’s sports—for three days of immersive talks, fireside chats, curated dinners, collaborative workshops, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences at iconic venues including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Stadium.

“In an industry reshaped by technology and evolving fan expectations, true leadership demands shunning best practices and embracing next practices,” Bhatt added.

“Leaders seeking to be inspired, challenged, and truly connected will find their tribe at TEDSports,” said Talty.

About TEDSports:

TEDSports is the world’s first TED event devoted exclusively to the intersection of sports, innovation, and ideas. For further information, visit the website and check out some teasers from the organizers here!