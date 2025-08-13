Shayna Baszler Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW

During her recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler addressed the possibility of joining AEW now that she’s a free agent.

Baszler, who was released by WWE in July despite having recently signed a contract extension, said she’s open to the idea, noting her friendships with several AEW talents.

She said, “It’s not a secret, I’m really good friends with Marina (Shafir), I have a lot of good friends there. So there’s been some discussion as to what the future could hold, for sure.”

The former NXT Women’s Champion compared the situation to her earlier transition from UFC to WWE, stressing that her priority is doing what she loves. “I said almost exactly this statement when people were talking about my UFC to WWE transition: I don’t care as much of the letters behind it, I just want to practice my craft.

She added, “And if I can do that alongside my friends, that’s always a great place to be. So, I’m not going to say a hard no to any of that.”

Baszler’s comments come amid speculation about her next move in wrestling, following an eight-year WWE run where she captured the NXT Women’s Championship twice and won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles three times.

Check out her comments below: