Kyle Fletcher Names WWE And Japanese Icons Who Shaped His Career

During a recent interview with WMUL FM’s Rope Break, AEW star Kyle Fletcher opened up about the wrestlers who had the greatest influence on his career and in-ring style, citing a mix of WWE legends, Japanese icons, and modern-day stars.

“I mean, I think like anyone, I had my favorites. Jeff Hardy was my first favorite, the man that made me fall in love with wrestling,” Fletcher revealed. “I think you can probably see things in my wrestling style that emulate that. Then also The Miz was another one that I loved growing up. I kind of take inspiration from all these people.”

As his passion for wrestling evolved, Fletcher found himself increasingly drawn to Japanese wrestling and the performers who defined that scene. “My love of Japanese wrestling kind of took over. So then it was Jushin Liger. He first got me into it. Prince Devitt as well, and then one of the founders of AEW, Kenny Omega. They were kind of my guys, and then I still take inspiration from them nowadays,” he said.

Fletcher credited these names with shaping not only his style but also his philosophy of professional wrestling. “I think they really kind of molded me — molded what I love about pro wrestling. I think those guys kind of encapsulate it. So yeah, I took a lot of inspiration from those people.”

The 26-year-old Australian star, currently part of the AEW tag team Aussie Open, has become one of the promotion’s most exciting young talents, blending high-flying risk-taking with technical precision — a style clearly influenced by the legends who inspired him.