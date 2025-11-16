Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (11/19/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, scheduled to take place at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

This special three-hour show will feature a one-hour segment of Collision and will serve as the go-home show for AEW Full Gear.

Dynamite will air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In an exciting matchup, ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet will face Interim ROH Women’s World TV Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné in a championship unification match. Additionally, Mina Shirakawa and “Timeless” Toni Storm will compete against Riho and Alex Windsor in the first round of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and “The Death Riders'” Marina Shafir will also take on TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay) in another first-round match for the tag team tournament.

Previously announced for the show is a non-title match featuring AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page against The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata. Furthermore, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will make his much-anticipated return.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.