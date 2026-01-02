Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/3/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the eSports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. This marks the first episode of the show in 2026.

The show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In this episode, “The Standard of Excellence,” Shelton Benjamin from The Hurt Syndicate will face Scorpio Sky from SkyFlight in a singles match.

Additionally, Darby Allin will compete against Wheeler Yuta from The Death Riders in another singles match. The tag team match will feature Timeless Love Bombs, consisting of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, battling against Maya World and Hyan. Lastly, El Clon will make his in-ring debut for AEW.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.