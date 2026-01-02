Backstage Reaction Emerges To Yota Tsuji’s Anti-AEW Remarks

Top NJPW star Yota Tsuji recently made headlines in the pro wrestling industry with his remarks about the company’s relationship with AEW.

Tsuji expressed his discontent, stating, “I don’t like AEW. In all honesty, with the relationship between us the way it is, I’d like us to cut ties with them.”

According to a report from Fightful Select, sources within NJPW believe Tsuji’s comments were not made in character. It was also noted that Tsuji has been outspoken about his opinions on this relationship in recent years.

Although he has participated in U.S.-based shows before, he remains hesitant to continue doing so.

In 2024, Tsuji was considered for an AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door 2024. However, Will Ospreay ultimately volunteered to lose to Strickland at the event to help elevate Strickland’s status.

Currently, Tsuji holds the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship and is set to defend it against the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, in a Winners Take All Double Title Match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 this weekend.