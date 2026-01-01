Bill Goldberg Praises Son Gage Amid Ongoing WWE Interest

Bill Goldberg rang in the new year by stepping away from wrestling talk and instead shining a heartfelt spotlight on someone far more important to him — his son, Gage Goldberg.

On New Year’s Day, Goldberg posted an emotional video to his Instagram account (@goldberg95), praising Gage’s “unbelievable” dedication to his football career with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Goldberg explained that Colorado failed to qualify for a bowl game this season due to what he described as a “less than superior record,” leaving Gage home for much of the past month. Rather than using the downtime to rest, Goldberg said he witnessed a relentless training routine that left him stunned.

“Twice a week, he will wake up at 6:00 in the morning, drive two hours to Austin, train with a wonderful trainer Tim Riley for a couple hours, then turn around and drive two hours back home,” Goldberg said.

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that while he already knew his son was a leader, seeing the commitment firsthand hit differently.

“I am absolutely floored at this kid’s dedication,” Goldberg continued. “Talent can only take you so far. It’s integrity and drive and character that pretty much win every game”.

In the caption accompanying the video, Goldberg joked that someone must have “hijacked” his account, noting that he rarely opens up in such a personal way. He explained that the post was simply about recognizing who inspires him, adding hashtags #whoinspiresyou and #whosnext, along with the message:

“One day the world will find out what a special human being you are”.

Gage Goldberg currently plays linebacker for the Colorado Buffaloes, wearing jersey #55. He joined the program as part of the class of 2024 and saw action during the 2025 season primarily on special teams, logging snaps on kickoff and punt return units.

Athletic excellence clearly runs in the family. Before becoming a legendary undefeated star in WCW, Bill Goldberg was a standout defensive tackle at the University of Georgia, serving as a team captain and earning First-Team All-SEC honors in 1989. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1990 NFL Draft, later winning a World Bowl championship with the Sacramento Surge, and appearing in 14 NFL games with the Atlanta Falcons before an abdominal injury ended his football career in 1995.

While Gage’s focus remains firmly on the NFL, the wrestling world has kept a close watch on his development — especially given his father’s legacy and prior WWE appearances, including a memorable interaction with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021.

Gage has previously stated that WWE would serve as a “backup plan” if football does not work out — a stance his father supports. However, the recruitment process has already encountered some turbulence. Goldberg revealed in 2025 that he personally halted Gage from signing a WWE Next In Line (NIL) deal, citing a financial offer that was too low.

Despite that pause, WWE interest has not faded. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H commented publicly on Gage’s potential last year.

“I can see this sparkle in Gage’s eyes, and he’s been very clear about it – if the NFL doesn’t work out, here he comes,” Triple H said at a 2025 press conference. “He probably won’t be the last Goldberg in the business”.

For now, though, Gage Goldberg remains locked in on football — waking before dawn, driving hours to train, and preparing to attack the 2026 season.

As his father signed off in the video: “2026, you’re gonna kill it. Let’s go”.