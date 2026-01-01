Kiera Hogan And Diamanté Announce Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Kiera Hogan and Diamanté, who rang in the New Year by sharing some very happy personal news.

The longtime couple took to social media on New Year’s Eve to reveal that they are officially engaged, closing out 2025 with a major milestone in their relationship.

Diamanté is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, where she remains an active on-screen performer. In ROH, she is aligned with Billie Starkz and Athena, the reigning ROH Women’s World Champion, as part of ongoing faction-based storylines.

Meanwhile, Hogan officially departed AEW/ROH earlier this year. Reports in September 2025 confirmed that her contract had expired and that she had not appeared on television for over a year prior to her exit. Despite leaving the promotion, Hogan has spoken openly and positively about her time with the company, stating that she misses being part of the AEW/ROH environment and holds no ill will toward the promotion.

Since stepping away from AEW, Hogan has explored opportunities beyond the wrestling ring. Notably, she appeared as a cast member on Joseline’s Cabaret California on the Zeus Network. However, she has made it clear that her wrestling career is far from over, previously telling fans, “You will see me on somebody else’s screen very soon.”

Diamanté continues to stay active inside the ring. Most recently, she teamed with Billie Starkz in a tag team match against Deonna Purrazzo and Madison Rayne on the December 11 episode of ROH TV, maintaining her presence as a key player in the women’s division.

While their professional paths are currently on different tracks, Hogan and Diamanté’s engagement marks an exciting new chapter for the couple, both personally and professionally, heading into 2026.

Say hello to my fiancé 🥰🥰💗💗💗 https://t.co/0ikZ9IAUmt — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) January 1, 2026

I just got engaged but also Willow Nightingale TBS CHAMP!!!!! LFGGG — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) January 1, 2026