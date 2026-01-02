Marina Shafir Shares Post-Match Photo After AEW Worlds End Mixed Tag Match

At last weekend’s AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view event, the team consisting of Orange Cassidy, “Timeless” Toni Storm, Roderick Strong, and Mark Briscoe triumphed over the Death Riders in a Mixed Nuts Mayhem Match.

The match featured real-life couple Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir competing on opposing teams and battling against each other.

During the match, Shafir and Strong did not hold back; Shafir delivered a stiff boot to her husband’s face, while Strong retaliated with a hard knife-edge chop to Shafir’s back.

Following the match, Shafir took to her Twitter (X) account to share a photo that showcased the aftermath of the chop.

In the caption, she simply wrote, “Mother****er.” It will be interesting to see how this dynamic affects the real-life couple in AEW moving forward.