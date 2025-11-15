Backstage News On Andrade’s Contract Status Reportedly Being Under Review

According to a report from last month, WWE is enforcing a non-compete clause on Andrade that could prevent him from wrestling for up to a year.

This situation arose after the former WWE star made his return to AEW following his release from WWE in September, which was reportedly due to a wellness violation.

Sean Ross Sapp mentioned in the latest Fightful Select Answers, in response to a fan’s question about any updates, that there has not been much progress regarding Andrade’s situation. He noted that people are “looking into” the matter, although it was not specified who is involved or in what capacity.

There is a general consensus that the one-year non-compete clause is unlikely to be enforced, especially if it remains unpaid, as this would severely hinder Andrade’s ability to earn a living in his field.

If the non-compete were a paid period, the situation would be different. However, most reports indicate that Andrade is not receiving any compensation during this time.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that some sources claim Andrade’s non-compete is applicable worldwide, not just in the U.S. Aside from one appearance for The Crash, he has not wrestled for any other promotions.

Both Fightful and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter believe the non-compete could hold up in court if challenged.