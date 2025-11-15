Report: WWE Could Pursue Danhausen If He Leaves AEW

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, WWE would be smart to consider bringing Danhausen into the company if his AEW deal comes to an end.

WWE may not have R-Truth forever to fill the role of a comedy wrestler, and the marketing teams could capitalize significantly on Danhausen’s character.

Sapp also noted that Danhausen would make a great tag team partner with AAA’s Mr. Iguana.

Danhausen was last seen in AEW/ROH at ROH Final Battle 2024, where he made a surprise appearance and cursed Mason Madden. Since then, he hasn’t been featured on AEW television.

During his hiatus from AEW, Danhausen has continued to make various appearances on the independent wrestling scene.

Most recently, he competed against Effy for the GCW World Title at GCW’s Green Mountains and Me event this past weekend.