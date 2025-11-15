Dustin Rhodes Shares An Update On His Recovery

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Dustin Rhodes underwent double knee replacement surgery in August and has been in recovery since then.

Recently, Rhodes updated his followers on Twitter (now X) about his progress.

He shared that his arthritis is gone and that he plans to have shoulder surgery once he retires. This update follows his earlier announcement, in which he expressed hopes of returning to the ring in March.

Rhodes said, “The one positive I can say about my knee replacements is, the arthritis is gone. I will be doing both shoulder when I call it quits. They are also destroyed. I chose to abuse my body in more ways than 1, and wouldn’t change a damn thing.”

The pro wrestling legend recently vacated both the ROH World Tag Team Championship and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship due to an injury.

He previously held the Tag Titles alongside Sammy Guevara and the Six-Man Tag Titles with the Von Erichs.