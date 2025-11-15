Backstage Update On Jim Ross Returning To AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has missed several recent pay-per-view (PPV) events for AEW and has been working a limited schedule, only calling select matches during major shows. This situation arises from his battle with colon cancer.

As reported by PWMania.com, Ross provided updates on his recovery during an episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

He mentioned that he feels healthier than he has in years and is regaining his energy after facing long-term medical challenges, including ongoing cancer treatment.

Ross also revealed that he has signed a new one-year contract with AEW, focusing on commentary for PPVs and select main-event duties. He plans to start calling matches again in the next few weeks.

Dave Meltzer, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noted that Ross is preparing for a comeback, although no specific date has been confirmed. Meltzer suggested that Ross might reappear in AEW at the Worlds End event on December 27.

During his recent absence from public activity, Ross paused his podcast and did not attend various events. He also chose not to address comments made about him by D-Von Dudley earlier this year.

During this time away, Ross moved back to Norman, Oklahoma, after selling his condo in Jacksonville. He explained that living closer to family has positively impacted his daily routine and overall well-being.

His last appearance for AEW was at All In 2025 in July 2025.