Tony Khan Reveals Conversation With Billy Corgan, Loads Up AEW Collision

AEW President Tony Khan released a video message on November 14, 2025, unveiling several major matches for this Saturday’s AEW Collision and reacting to the strong viewership for this week’s Blood & Guts event. Speaking from Jacksonville, Florida aboard the Motor Yacht Kismet, Khan thanked fans for the “great audience” and “great show” as AEW continues its road to Full Gear.

Khan opened by praising the performance of Blood & Guts before transitioning to the Collision announcements. He first highlighted Mark Briscoe, who was victorious inside Blood & Guts alongside Darby Allin and the Conglomeration. Briscoe now turns his full attention to Full Gear, where he challenges for the TNT Championship under No Disqualification rules – with the added stipulation that if he loses, he must join the Don Callis Family.

Before that title match, Briscoe will face Callis Family powerhouse Mark Davis on Collision. Khan noted the match was announced during Dynamite and that both men are eager for the showdown.

Khan then shifted to champion Kyle Fletcher, who interrupted one of Khan’s livestreams last week. Despite already being scheduled to defend the TNT Championship against Briscoe at Full Gear, Fletcher requested another title defense this Saturday. After reviewing the rankings, Khan has selected a major challenger: former two-time TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, who is undefeated since his AEW return. Khan praised Sky’s mentorship of Top Flight and Leyla Grey as part of the new “Sky Flight” collective. A victory would make Sky a three-time TNT Champion and dramatically alter Full Gear’s lineup.

Khan also addressed AEW’s newly created National Championship, acknowledging online discussion and noting he recently spoke with NWA President Billy Corgan. Khan explained that AEW’s National Title has its own lineage, separate from the NWA’s historic championship, and expressed respect for Corgan and the NWA: “I really love the traditions of pro wrestling… Billy and I had a very nice talk.”

Turning to the women’s division, Khan announced that Riho will return to AEW this Saturday. She will team with Alex Windsor to face Hyan and Mya World, two wrestlers Khan praised for their strong showing last week against Tay Conti and Anna Jay.

“Timeless” Toni Storm is also set to appear on Collision and is expected to have plenty to say just one week before Full Gear.

Khan closed by announcing a high-profile eight-man tag team match following last week’s chaotic interactions on Collision. The match will feature Juice Robinson, Bandido, and Jet Speed teaming together to face FTR and LFI (Sammy Guevara & Rush). Khan pointed to the rising tensions between all involved, noting FTR’s upcoming World Tag Team Title match against Brodido at Full Gear.

Khan ended his message by summarizing the Collision card and promising “an awesome episode” this Saturday.

AEW Collision – Announced Card

• TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

• Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

• Riho & Alex Windsor vs. Hyan & Mya World

• “Timeless” Toni Storm appearance

• Eight-Man Tag: FTR & LFI vs. Juice Robinson, Bandido & Jet Speed