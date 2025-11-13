Backstage News On Injuries Following AEW Blood & Guts

During Wednesday night’s Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite, the team consisting of AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, Triangle of Madness members “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart, along with “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir from The Death Riders, emerged victorious in the Women’s Blood & Guts Match.

In the Men’s Blood & Guts Match, Darby Allin, alongside The Conglomeration members “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe, along with Paragon’s Roderick Strong, claimed victory.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Jamie Hayter sustained some injuries and may have several chipped teeth.

One source described her as “as bad ass as you would expect.” The report also mentioned that Skye Blue is doing okay after the match, despite bleeding heavily throughout and wearing a full crimson mask.

Additionally, it was noted that Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs did not suffer serious injuries, although they are feeling sore. There were fewer travelers than usual at the show because there were only three matches.

There hasn’t been any information yet on the condition of the other competitors in the Men’s and Women’s Blood & Guts Matches, but updates will be provided as they become available.